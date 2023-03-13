Sulaimani Forum announces preparations for its 7th edition

Shafaq News/ The administration of the Sulaimani International Forum announced on Monday the completion of preparations for the launch of the forum's activities on Wednesday, March 15, 2023, which will last for two days.

The theme of the 7th Sulaimani International Forum will be "After 20 years: Iraq and the region amidst new global challenges."

The forum is a high-level political conference that focuses on the Middle East and North Africa and is hosted by the Institute of Regional and International Studies (IRIS) at the American University of Iraq-Sulaymaniyah.

"This is the seventh time that the university has organized this forum, which will discuss topics of politics, economy, environment, law, human rights, health, energy, and many other important issues," an official statement said.

During the forum's two days, thinkers, experts, and decision-makers from the region and the world will meet to discuss the most important regional issues in the world and present current perspectives and points of contention.

In addition to the participants, the forum is covered by a large number of local and international journalists and media outlets and is considered an important media event.

The Sulaymaniyah Forum seeks to translate ideas and discussions into concrete actions and policies that can make a difference in people's lives.