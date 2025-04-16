Sulaimani Forum 2025: Iraq’s al-Hakim says Iran–US talks signal regional hope

Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, Iraqi Shia cleric and leader of the National Wisdom Movement (Al-Hikma), Ammar al-Hakim, stated that the initial round of negotiations between Iran and the US had sent “clear messages of reassurance” to the region.

Speaking at the Sulaimani Forum, al-Hakim characterized the first round of Iran-US talks as more than symbolic, calling them “a sign of hope” that could pave the way for a more stable and prosperous phase for Iraq and the broader region.

He also stressed the positive economic and political implications of reduced hostilities, adding that improved US-Iran relations would allow Iraq to focus more effectively on development.

However, he emphasized that Iraq often bears the brunt of regional tensions, particularly between Tehran and Washington. “Whenever tensions escalate, Iraq is the first to suffer. When they ease, Iraq is the first to benefit,” he said.

Al-Hakim urged the international community to back regional and global dialogue, which he described as “essential for long-term stability.”