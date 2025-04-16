Sulaimani Forum 2025: UN Iraq envoy says mission no longer needed

Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, the UN Secretary-General’s Special Representative for Iraq, Mohamed al-Hassan, declared that the country has made “substantial progress” in its political and security environment.

“Iraq has reached a stage where it no longer needs the UN mission—an indicator of the improved situation,” al-Hassan remarked during the 9th Sulaimani Forum, emphasizing that Iraq’s stability underpins regional security.

He also described the upcoming 2025 elections as “a key constitutional juncture,” noting the UN’s continued commitment to supporting Iraq’s reform and development.

The Special Representative urged coordinated regional and global efforts to advance stability, peace, and respect for human dignity.