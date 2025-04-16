Sulaimani Forum 2025: Iraqi PM confirms Syria’s al-Sharaa’s Arab summit attendance

Shafaq News/ Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani outlined, on Wednesday, key steps to restructure Iraq’s security forces, redefine the role of international troops, and advance economic reforms.

Speaking at the 9th Sulaimani Forum, al-Sudani confirmed his government’s commitment to implementing the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) Administrative Structure Law, stating that the legislation defines the PMF’s legal and operational framework and aims to fully integrate the force within Iraq’s official security apparatus.

“This government has moved to organize the security institutions and ensure weapons are held exclusively by the state,” he declared.

On the economic front, the Iraqi PM cited a 128% increase in customs revenues and a decline in annual inflation to 2.7%, describing the reforms as “structural and necessary,” centered on revamping the banking system, encouraging private-sector growth, and attracting foreign investment.

“We are working to break the cycle of corruption and poor resource management.”

Addressing relations with foreign powers, Al-Sudani urged a review of Iraq’s cooperation with the US Global Coalition against ISIS, stressing that foreign forces now serve only in advisory capacities. “Iraq today is not the Iraq of 2014,” he asserted, calling for a new structure that aligns with current realities.

He also confirmed that Syrian Transitional President Ahmed Al-Sharaa will attend the upcoming Arab Summit in Baghdad on May 17, stating, “An official invitation has been extended.”