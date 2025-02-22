Baghdad International Dialogue: PM declares end of Coalition mission

Shafaq News/ Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani announced on Saturday that his government has successfully concluded the mission of the US-led Global Coalition.

Speaking at the Seventh Baghdad International Dialogue Conference (BID), Al-Sudani reaffirmed that “through responsible dialogue, we have concluded the mission of the Global Coalition against ISIS and transitioned to bilateral relations and security coordination with the participating countries.”

Highlighting Iraq’s role in fostering key regional dialogues, notably between Saudi Arabia and Iran, he expressed Baghdad’s commitment to supporting discussions that “promote stability and understanding.”

He also emphasized that maintaining a “balanced foreign policy has been a difficult task,” as the government has had to navigate competing narratives and political pressures while preserving Iraq’s neutral stance.

Touching on regional developments, the Iraqi PM described the latest events in Gaza, as “pivotal in a long journey of attempts to obscure the Palestinians' right to life, land, and existence, following a bloody history of displacement and identity erasure,” reiterating Iraq’s unwavering position in support of Palestinians rights.

On the economic front, the prime minister underscored Iraq’s commitment to advancing strategic projects, including the Development Road initiative, which he considered “an opportunity for integration and partnership with neighboring and regional countries, strengthening Iraq’s historical, economic, and cultural standing.”

Al-Sudani also stressed the importance of economic integration with neighboring and allied nations, framing it as a “practical solution to economic challenges rather than a mere slogan.” He called for continued dialogue and cooperation to foster regional economic growth and stability.

About BID2025

The Seventh Baghdad International Dialogue Conference takes place on February 22-23, 2025, under the theme “Communication for Development and Regional Stability.” Discussions will cover Iraq’s Development Road project, its security role post-October 7, and the influence of intellectual elites. The second day will focus on geopolitical shifts, economic cooperation, energy corridors, and regional integration, with key sessions on Syria’s future and global power competition in the Middle East.