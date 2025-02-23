Baghdad International Dialogue: PUK’s head predicts salary struggle

Shafaq News/ Iraq’s government may soon struggle with salary payments, mirroring the financial crisis in the Kurdistan Region, the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan’s (PUK) head Bafel Talabani warned on Sunday.

Speaking at the Baghdad International Dialogue, Talabani described the protests in Al-Sulaymaniyah as a “legitimate response to economic hardship.” “People do not want to die of hunger,” he said, emphasizing the difficulty of suppressing public grievances.

Talabani attributed the decision to localize salary payments for Kurdistan’s public employees to a lack of trust between the Regional and Federal governments but confirmed ongoing negotiations. Praising the Kurdish Prime Minister’s efforts to resolve the issue, he stressed the need for “public awareness campaigns,” noting that “banks are prepared to facilitate payments.”

The PUK’s head also cautioned that Baghdad faces similar financial difficulties, urging economic reforms to prevent further instability.

On political cooperation, Talabani called for greater unity between the PUK and the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) to strengthen their position in negotiations with Baghdad. “The Kurds must unite to protect the interests of the Region’s citizens,” he stated.

On the security front, the PUK’s head urged action against rogue groups launching drone attacks. “If these groups are not integrated into the security forces, they must be dismantled,” he remarked, vowing retaliation if attacks continue.

“For every drone that targets us, we will respond with two.”

Regarding territorial disputes, Talabani reaffirmed Kurdistan’s commitment to federalism, calling for the full implementation of the Iraqi constitution. “The KRG affirms that we are part of a federal Iraq,” he noted, stressing the need for national unity.

“As Iraqis, we must recognize our country’s diversity and remain united.”