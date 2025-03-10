Source: Heavy clashes between Turkiye and PKK in Duhok

Shafaq News/ Clashes erupted between the Turkish army and the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) in Duhok province of Kurdistan Region, a security source revealed on Monday.

The fighting broke out on the slopes of Mount Metin in Al-Amadiya, the source said.

Eyewitnesses reported that the clashes took place near the village of Barji, with heavy gunfire and the use of light and medium weapons heard in the area.

The PKK announced a ceasefire on March 1 in response to a call from its imprisoned leader, Abdullah Ocalan. However, the clashes between the group and Turkiye erupted the next day.

Notably, sources told Anadolu Agency that the ceasefire was not part of PKK leader’s appeal.