First breach of Öcalan’s call: Fierce PKK-Turkiye clashes in Iraqi Kurdistan

Shafaq News/ Fierce clashes erupted late Thursday night into Friday between the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) and Turkish forces in northern Duhok province, Kurdistan Region, despite PKK leader Abdullah Öcalan’s call to lay down arms.

Eyewitnesses told Shafaq News Agency, "The fighting was concentrated around the villages of Koherzi and Blava on the slopes of Matin Mountain overlooking Al-Amadiya district, with both sides using light and medium weapons amid heavy gunfire and sporadic explosions."

This development marks the first violation of Öcalan’s call, made on Thursday from İmralı Prison in Turkiye, for his group to disarm and dissolve—an appeal welcomed by Iraq, the Kurdistan Region, the United States, and others.

The PKK is designated a terrorist organization by Turkiye, the US, and the EU.