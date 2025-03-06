Turkiye: PKK must lay down arms, disband

Shafaq News/ The Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) and all of its branches must immediately cease "terrorist” activities, dissolve itself, and surrender its weapons unconditionally, Turkish National Defense Ministry sources said on Thursday.

The sources, as cited by Anadolu Agency, explained that "the organization has, albeit belatedly, realized that it will not achieve anything through terrorism, and its only option now is to disband after its time has come to an end.”

The sources also emphasized that there should be no attempt to bring up issues such as a ceasefire, which was not part of PKK leader Abdullah Öcalan's appeal, adding, "As Defense Minister Yaşar Güler stated, we will not allow this process to be sabotaged or prolonged; a careful and rational approach will be adopted."

Last week, Öcalan called on his party to lay down its arms, declare a ceasefire, and dissolve the organization.