PKK announces ceasefire in response to Ocalan’s call

Shafaq News/ The Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) announced a ceasefire on Saturday in response to a call from its imprisoned leader, Abdullah Ocalan [Apo], marking a shift after more than 40 years of conflict with the Turkish state.

In a statement titled "To Our People and the Public," referring to Ocalan’s February 27 message, "Call for Peace and a Democratic Society," the PKK’s Executive Committee declared that "in response to the call of our leader Abdullah Ocalan, we announce a ceasefire starting today."

The PKK linked Ocalan’s call to a broader "historical process" unfolding in Kurdistan and the Middle East, asserting that the move would significantly impact "the development of democratic leadership and a free life globally."

"Issuing such an appeal is a crucial step, but ensuring its successful implementation is even more important," the group said adding that the PKK "directly adheres to this call and will take steps accordingly based on its necessities and requirements."

The PKK underscored that its leadership structure and central council "form the organized force of the struggle," highlighting that the party has waged a "historic and significant struggle throughout the past century in Kurdistan," achieving "great accomplishments through sacrifice, dedication, and resistance." The statement also paid tribute to those who "fell in the struggle for freedom," reaffirming the PKK’s commitment to "continuing the path with the same determination and perseverance."

Declaring that the party was "entering a new phase of struggle," the PKK stated that it would utilize Ocalan’s strategic vision and its historical experience to pursue its objectives through a "democratic political approach."

Regarding the ceasefire, the statement reiterated its commitment to a ceasefire starting today," stressing that "despite any attacks that may be carried out, our forces will not initiate military operations." It further asserted that "achieving issues such as disarmament can only be realized through the direct leadership of Leader Apo."

The PKK expressed readiness to hold a congress in line with Ocalan’s request but stressed that "this can only be achieved under the right conditions." It stated that "for this congress to succeed, Leader Apo must be its main guide."

The statement further emphasized that ensuring the success of Ocalan’s peace call and securing a democratic transition in Turkiye and the Middle East through a peaceful resolution of the Kurdish issue "requires the necessary conditions to guarantee Abdullah Ocalan’s freedom—physically, intellectually, and politically."

The PKK insisted on the removal of "all obstacles preventing Leader Apo’s comrades from communicating with him freely," asserting that "Leader Apo’s call is not an end but a new beginning."

The statement also noted that "as clearly mentioned, many steps should have been taken over the past 35 years, especially in the last 20 years, but they were not implemented despite repeated demands." It stressed that "now, they must be carried out without delay."

The PKK urged "women and youth in particular to play their role in this historic phase," highlighting the increasing significance of Ocalan’s call as March 8 (International Women’s Day) and Newroz celebrations approach.

The PKK expressed its "respect and appreciation" for Abdullah Ocalan, reaffirming its commitment to "continuing the struggle until freedom and peace are achieved."

The New Initiative

The new peace initiative between Turkiye and the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) was launched in October by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s coalition partner, Devlet Bahceli, who suggested that PKK leader Abdullah Ocalan could be granted parole if the group renounces violence and disbands.

Ocalan, 75, has been imprisoned on the island of Imrali, off Istanbul, since 1999 after being convicted of treason. Despite his incarceration, he remains a key figure in the PKK, which he founded in 1978.

The PKK has waged an insurgency in Turkiye’s southeast since 1984 and is designated a terrorist organization by Turkey, the United States, and the European Union.

Previous peace efforts have collapsed, most recently in 2015.