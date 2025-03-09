Shafaq News journalist honored at Baghdad ceremony for women reporters

Shafaq News/ Iraqi women journalists were honored on Sunday by the Naya Organization for Community Development for their role in covering events and reporting on social issues, including a correspondent from Shafaq News Agency.

The ceremony, held at the Al-Yarmouk Recreational Club in central Baghdad to mark International Women’s Day, featured discussions on women’s rights and the importance of their roles across various fields.

“This recognition is a tribute to the tremendous efforts of women journalists in this demanding profession,” Yasser Ismail, the head of Naya, told Shafaq News. “Their work over the years has contributed to community building and fostering unity among different social groups.”

Among those honored was Shafaq News correspondent Sara Qaher, along with several other Iraqi journalists who have dedicated their reporting to women’s issues and challenges in society.