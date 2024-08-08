Exclusive: Iraqi Journalist forced to scale back publications following defamation suit by a former PM

Shafaq News/ Iraqi journalist Qais Hassan has agreed to reduce his social media activity following a defamation lawsuit filed against him by former Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi. Iraqi journalist and author Qais Hassan has pledged to "reduce publication" and de-escalate his commentary following a lawsuit filed against him by former Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi. The lawsuit demands 250 million Iraqi dinars ($191,000) in compensation for alleged material and reputational harm caused by Hassan's critical remarks.

"I posted on June 30, mentioning al-Kadhimi, Adil Abdul-Mahdi, and other former prime ministers by name," Hassan told Shafaq News Agency. "My comments were a critique of their performance and the dire state of the country."

On July 16, al-Kadhimi filed the lawsuit at the Karkh Court of First Instance, accusing Hassan of defamation. "The court session was on July 23, but I was informed too late on July 22 to attend," Hassan said. "The session has been postponed to August 22 after the judge requested an expert opinion."

Hassan said intermediaries have been working to de-escalate the situation. "There’s been a near-agreement among mediators not to repost the content containing harsh words against al-Kadhimi, in hopes of calming the situation and having the case withdrawn," he said. "If tensions rise, the plaintiff could escalate further, so I won't repost what I wrote about al-Kadhimi."

Hassan also criticized the Iraqi Journalists Syndicate for its lack of support. "The notification was delivered through the syndicate, but no one has contacted me, and I don’t expect them to take any action for their history in dealing with similar cases," he said. "Their position is usually either silence or, at times, support for the government."

Public support

Social media users have condemned the lawsuit as an attempt to stifle free speech, stressing that freedom of the press and expression are enshrined in the Iraqi constitution.

In a social media post, Hassan said, "Former Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi has filed a defamation lawsuit against me over a post I wrote about him and the political elite since 2003, specifically targeting the prime ministers."

He continued, "On August 7, the court held its second session, during which the judge decided to refer the case to an expert before making a decision on August 22. As I left the courtroom, exhausted and deep in thought, I asked myself: would al-Kadhimi have dared to file a lawsuit against any of the powerful individuals with influence and authority? Would he have taken legal action against members of the political parties and armed factions who have called him far worse? Why did he choose me to take to court? And why hasn’t anyone else I criticized taken legal action?"

Hassan reflected on the harshness of his words, stating, "My words about al-Kadhimi and the prime ministers were as harsh as the dire circumstances we are enduring. I was angry in my words, just as people are angry in a country where everything—integrity, honor, law, constitution, and the dreams of the weak for freedom and prosperity—has been violated. My anger was directed at officials, not individuals, and at public figures because of the immense pain and failure we live in. What can we write about our tragic situation except with a sense of sorrow?"

Despite the legal battle, Hassan acknowledged the importance of legal recourse, calling it a "civilized behavior" necessary for anyone who desires to see a "respectable state." He added, "Isn’t a respectable state one governed by the rule of law? This principle of respecting the law should be sacred to state officials first, and the scales of justice should be fair to everyone, regardless of their power or weakness."