Kurdish journalism honored: Shafaq News among awardees

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, Sulaimani University in the Kurdistan Region commemorated the 127th anniversary of Kurdish journalism with a large academic and media gathering that highlighted both the legacy and future of Kurdish press.

The event was attended by journalists, scholars, and media professionals, including representatives from Shafaq News Agency.

Barham Khalid, a member of the organizing committee, told Shafaq News that the university holds this celebration annually as part of its academic curriculum to spotlight the historical journey of Kurdish media and share its message with students and media practitioners alike.

“This event is not just a commemoration,” Khalid said. “It is also a platform for generating academic proposals and visions to advance journalistic standards and ensure Kurdish media evolves in step with global developments—while preserving its unique identity.”

As part of the ceremony, a special photo exhibition was held featuring rare archival documents and images that trace over a century of Kurdish journalism. Attendees were able to view pivotal moments in the press’s historical evolution.

A key feature of the day was a scientific seminar on Media and the Developments in Artificial Intelligence, led by university scholars and specialists. The session explored how AI technologies could be harnessed to enhance new media platforms, offering academic perspectives on integrating innovation while safeguarding journalism’s public-service mission.

The seminar also addressed the ethical and practical challenges facing digital journalism in the age of AI, emphasizing the need for responsible adoption of emerging tools.

The event concluded with a ceremony honoring several media institutions for their contributions to public awareness and social responsibility. Among the recipients was Shafaq News, recognized for its outstanding role in journalism and reporting.