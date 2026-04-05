Second drone pounds Iranian party office in Al-Sulaymaniyah
2026-04-05T22:07:19+00:00
Shafaq News- Al-Sulaymaniyah
A drone attack hit an Iranian Kurdish party office in Al-Sulaymaniyah, the Kurdistan Region of Iran, for a second time within minutes, a source told Shafaq News on Sunday.
The second drone targeted the relations office of the Kurdistan Toilers Association, minutes after an earlier strike on same building.
The two strikes caused significant material damage but resulted in no casualties.