Drone targets Iranian Kurdish party office in Al-Sulaymaniyah

Shafaq News- Al-Sulaymaniyah

A drone struck the office of an Iranian Kurdish opposition party in central Al-Sulaymaniyah, a source told Shafaq News on Sunday.

The source said the attack targeted the relations office of the Kurdistan Toilers Association of Iran in the city center, causing no casualties.

Meanwhile, drone also flew over the Chamchamal area, with no further information available.

Authorities have not issued an official statement on the two incidents.