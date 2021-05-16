SDF dismantles booby-trapped motorbike and two explosive devices in Deir Ezzor

Shafaq News/ The Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) dismantled on Sunday a booby-trapped motorbike and defused two explosive devices during their apprehension of a cell planning on carrying out terrorist attacks during the period of Eid al-Fitr in the eastern countryside of Deir Ezzor.

According to SDF's Office of Media and Information, “On the first day of Eid al-Fitr, our forces carried out a security operation which targeted an ISIS terrorist cell in the village of al-Shheell in the eastern countryside of Deir Ezzor, as it was getting ready to execute terrorist attacks during the celebration period.”

SDF added, “We have seized a booby-trapped motorcycle, defused two explosive devices and detained a group of terrorists.”

Since the beginning of this year, the SDF and Internal Security Forces (Asayish) have carried out dozens of security operations against ISIS terrorist cells in the countryside of al-Hasakah and Deir Ezzor with the support of the Global Coalition Forces.