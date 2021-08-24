Report

SDF: No change in the military map in northeastern Syria

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2021-08-24T12:33:46+0000
SDF: No change in the military map in northeastern Syria

Shafaq News/ The Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) confirmed today, Tuesday, that there is no change in the military map in northeastern Syria due to incidents in the countryside of al-Hasakah.

In the past two weeks, the areas of Zirkan (Abu Rasin) and Tel Tamer, north of Hasakah, have been witnessing daily attacks by Turkish forces and their loyal Syrian factions.

The SDF media center said in a statement, "the Turkish occupation bombed, at dawn today, with heavy weapons the villages of Khirbet Shaer, Bab al-Khair, Nuwaihat, Rabi'at al-Abush, Tal al-Ward and the M4 international road on the outskirts of the Zirkan.”

The statement added that "the attack resulted in material damage."

The SDF confirmed that "there is no change in the military map of the area," noting that "conditions in the field are fixed, including contact lines."

