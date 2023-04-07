Ramadan Fest draws wide participation in Erbil

2023-04-07T20:44:15.000000Z

Shafaq News / Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan Region, hosted the international Ramadan Festival on Friday evening, which witnessed widespread participation.

The event, which attracted a large number of local and foreign companies, offered a variety of products including food, electronics, and household items.

According to Mustafa Sabah, who participated in the festival, "There was a great turnout by citizens on the first day of the festival due to the large number of local and foreign companies participating in it."

A correspondent for Shafaq News Agency reported that 100 participating companies came from seven Arab and foreign countries.

The festival is scheduled to continue for ten days.

