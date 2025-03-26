Erbil: commemorating “Laylat al-Qadr”

Shafaq News/ A large group of worshippers gathered at Hajiya Makiya Mosque in Erbil to observe Laylat al-Qadr, the Night of Decree, in a spiritually charged atmosphere.

Exclusive photos taken by Shafaq News showed dozens of locals arriving at the mosque to perform prayers and recite the Qur'an.

The event saw a notable turnout across different age groups.

Meanwhile, the mosque's administration implemented organizational measures to ensure smooth entry and exit for the worshippers.