Erbil: commemorating “Laylat al-Qadr”
2025-03-26T23:03:45+00:00
Shafaq News/ A large group of worshippers gathered at Hajiya Makiya Mosque in Erbil to observe Laylat al-Qadr, the Night of Decree, in a spiritually charged atmosphere.
Exclusive photos taken by Shafaq News showed dozens of locals arriving at the mosque to perform prayers and recite the Qur'an.
The event saw a notable turnout across different age groups.
Meanwhile, the mosque's administration implemented organizational measures to ensure smooth entry and exit for the worshippers.