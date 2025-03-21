Over 3 million pilgrims: Najaf gears up for dual religious events

Shafaq News/ Najaf is bracing for an influx of more than three million visitors on Friday as it prepares to host two major religious events: the anniversary of Imam Ali’s martyrdom and Laylat al-Qadr, a sacred night in the Islamic calendar.

Authorities have rolled out a comprehensive security and logistical plan to manage the surge in pilgrims, with heightened coordination across law enforcement, emergency services, and civic departments.

Citywide Mobilization

The local government has declared full-scale readiness, deploying extensive resources to ensure a seamless pilgrimage experience. Najaf’s official spokesman, Ahmed Al-Fatlawi, said the province is draped in black to mark Imam Ali’s martyrdom, coinciding with Laylat al-Qadr observances at the Imam Ali shrine.

Al-Fatlawi noted that Governor Yousef Kanawi has led multiple strategy meetings with security, health, and service institutions to finalize a “model operational plan.”

The security apparatus is on high alert, with police, intelligence agencies, and the National Security Service securing all entry points to the old city. Reinforcements from the Popular Mobilization Forces and the Imam Ali Combat Division have been stationed at key border areas, including the Najaf desert region.

On the service front, municipal authorities have mobilized resources across Najaf and its districts, extending efforts to nearby Kufa. Medical teams have been deployed at key locations, both inside and outside the old city, to handle any health emergencies.

Traffic Strategy

Unlike previous years, authorities have opted against road closures, keeping all major thoroughfares open—including those under maintenance—to facilitate smoother access for pilgrims. The transport department has also reinforced its fleet, ensuring shuttle services between the old city and key transit hubs to accommodate the massive influx of visitors.

Emergency Preparedness

The Civil Defense Directorate has activated a three-pronged plan to mitigate potential hazards. Spokesman Nuas Sabah outlined preemptive safety inspections across hotels and commercial establishments, mandating compliance with fire safety regulations and emergency exit protocols.

Public awareness campaigns have also been launched, urging vendors and religious processions to observe safety measures when using gas stoves and electrical appliances. Meanwhile, rapid-response teams, including chemical, biological, and radiological emergency units, have been stationed across the city.

Historic and Spiritual Significance

This year’s pilgrimage is expected to surpass last year’s turnout of 3.5 million pilgrims. The heightened turnout underscores the deep spiritual connection many hold to Imam Ali, whose martyrdom in 661 AD remains a defining event for Shiite Muslims worldwide.

Religious scholar Sheikh Haider Al-Tamimi noted that the observance coincides with Laylat al-Qadr, a night of intense worship believed to mark the revelation of the Quran. While Islamic scholars debate the exact date, many regard the 23rd night of Ramadan—falling this year on Sunday—as the most probable.

As Najaf experiences the peak of its pilgrimage season, authorities remain on high alert to ensure the safety and well-being of millions gathering for this sacred occasion.