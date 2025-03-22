6.3M marks Imam Ali’s martyrdom in Iraq's Najaf

Shafaq News/ More than six million visitors entered Iraq's Najaf to visit the shrine of Imam Ali ibn Abi Talib, the Alawite Shrine Administration announced on Saturday.

On the anniversary of Imam Ali’s martyrdom, 6,391,390 visitors attended his shrine on Friday, according to the electronic counting system at the shrine’s Information Technology Center, said Secretary-General Issa Sayed Mohammad Al-Kharsan.

Imam Ali ibn Abi Talib, the cousin and son-in-law of Prophet Muhammad, is one of the most prominent figures in Islamic history. His martyrdom is commemorated on the 21st night of Ramadan, which coincides with Laylat al-Qadr (Night of Power), a night observed by Shiite Muslims at the Alawite Shrine, where the imam is buried.