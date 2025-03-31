The "Massaharji" Journey from Ramadan to Eid al-Fitr

Shafaq News/ As the holy month of Ramadan begins, long-standing traditions and social customs take center stage in Iraq, one of which is the practice of “Massaharji."

The Massaharji, typically a group of young men aged between 15 to 20, although sometimes older, play a key role in Ramadan nights. From the first day of Ramadan, they wake up residents in their communities for the pre-dawn meal, known as "suhoor," using the loud sounds of drums and tambourines. This tradition is especially prevalent in popular neighborhoods and rural areas.

Hussein Al-Jubouri, leader of one such Massaharji group from the Al-Hindiya district in Karbala province, spoke to Shafaq News Agency, explaining, "We work throughout the month of Ramadan to awaken people, preserving these inherited Ramadan customs."

Al-Jubouri added, "The joy of this work comes from being eagerly awaited by children, who join us with drums and tambourines from the beginning of Ramadan until the morning of Eid al-Fitr."

He further explained that the tradition takes on a different tone on Eid morning, as the drumming no longer serves the purpose of waking people for suhoor.

Instead, the Massaharji visit homes to offer greetings and receive small gifts from the families in their community. The total amount of money collected typically ranges from 100,000 to 150,000 Iraqi dinars.