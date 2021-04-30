Kurdistan authorities issue a set of measures for the last ten days of Ramadan

Shafaq News / The Ministry of Endowments and Religious Affairs in the Kurdistan Region issued instructions on Friday regarding the last ten days of Ramadan’s rituals in mosques.

The Ministry said in a statement that mosques will be opened from midnight until the morning prayer on Laylat al-Kadr.

According to the statement, social distancing and wearing masks will be mandatory inside mosques, and it is forbidden to distribute any food and drinks.

The Ministry’s instructions, according to the statement, will be strictly applied during Layali al-Kadr, and anyone who violates them will be held accountable.