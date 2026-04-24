Rainfall restores greenery across Iraq’s Kirkuk

Shafaq News- Erbil

Heavy rain has restored green cover across areas linking Kirkuk with cities in the Kurdistan Region, reviving landscapes hit by years of drought and drawing families back to open spaces.

Hamad Jassim, a resident of Kirkuk, told Shafaq News that the current scenery revives memories of past spring seasons, when green fields covered much of the land, noting that drought in recent years had significantly altered that image.

The employee at the Finance Ministry Sundus Al-Bayati said improved rainfall have encouraged many families to leave their homes, especially on weekends, as open areas have become popular destinations away from the city’s congestion.

The rainfall has also supported agricultural activity, with some farmers preparing for improved planting seasons compared to previous years, benefiting from better soil moisture and replenished water bodies.

Kirkuk Water Resources Director Zaki Karim told Shafaq News that rainfall levels recorded this season have helped improve water conditions, including feeding streams, small rivers and increasing storage levels in some dams.

According to the environmental specialist Ali Ahmed, the noticeable improvement in vegetation cover reflects a rapid ecosystem response after years of drought stress, adding that recent rainfall has revived the soil and increased plant diversity, with positive effects on wildlife.

Ahmed indicated that the return of greenery does not mean environmental risks have ended, noting that the region still faces challenges related to desertification and climate change, which require long-term planning to sustain the recovery and prevent future decline.