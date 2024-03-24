Baghdad receives record rainfall

Shafaq News/ The Iraqi Meteorological Organization (IMO) on Sunday evening said that Baghdad received 68.8 millimeters of rainfall, a record for the city.

The IMO, which is affiliated with the Ministry of Transport, stated in a statement received by Shafaq News Agency that "the amount of rainfall recorded in Baghdad is up to 9:00 pm on Sunday."

Since Sunday afternoon, Baghdad has experienced extreme weather, with heavy rain and strong winds hitting several parts of the city.

On Saturday, weather forecaster Ali Al-Jaber Al-Zaidi warned of a wave of heavy rain that would hit the country on Sunday, calling for the suspension of evening shift on this day.

