Schools closed in Kirkuk due to rainfall, Ordinary day in Erbil

Shafaq News/ On Saturday, Kirkuk province announced that Sunday is a day off in educational institutions, based on weather reports and heavy rainfall across the province.

Ribwar Taha, Governor of Kirkuk, instructed in a statement, the General Directorate of Education to "suspend activities during the official working hours tomorrow, Sunday, in all primary, intermediate, and secondary schools in Kirkuk, except for students taking third-round exams."

Taha also ordered the "suspension of official working hours at public and private universities, institutes, and colleges to ensure the safety of students."

Notably, Erbil province revealed in a statement that “Local authorities, through various committees, have taken steps to mitigate damage from heavy rainfall, including conducting campaigns to clean drainage systems and areas where rainwater accumulates.” Regarding the closure of educational institutions, the governorate clarified that all institutions will operate as usual, as “there is no reason to suspend official work.”