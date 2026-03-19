Vision Education positions Iraqi Kurdistan in global urban planning at REAL CORP 2026

Shafaq News- Erbil/ Vienna

Vision Education, an Erbil-based academic institution chaired by Idris Nechirvan Barzani, is co-organizing a joint conference with REAL CORP 2026 in Vienna from March 22 to 25, bringing urban planning and education together at a single international forum.

The event combines the 31st REAL CORP conference, organized by the CORP Association, with the first Vision Education International Conference at the Otto Wagner Areal in the Austrian capital. The first time the two platforms are being held in one integrated format.

REAL CORP 2026 is being held under the theme “Everybody Plans ... Sometimes – Cherish Heritage, Plan Now, Create a Better Future!” while the Vision Education conference carries the theme “Cities and Regions of Tomorrow: Planning Together.”

In a welcome message published in the conference program, Barzani said Vision Education’s participation reflects its support for international dialogue on urban planning and regional development, considering the partnership with CORP forms part of efforts to strengthen academic and practical cooperation across regions.

Barzani said Vision Education works with public and private institutions in the Kurdistan Region while promoting education and research that help citizens contribute to development and reform. He also pointed to the need for knowledge exchange and international cooperation in tackling urban challenges, including sustainable growth, climate resilience, and technological change.

According to the published program, the Chief Executive Officer of Vision Education, Dr. Dana Mawlood, is scheduled to join the conference opening and keynotes on March 23, while the event will also feature a panel discussion on “The Future of Education” on March 24.

The program also includes contributions from institutions in the Kurdistan Region, including the University of Kurdistan Hewler, Nawroz University, Soran University, and the Duhok Environment Directorate, with presentations covering water heritage in Zakho, air quality in Duhok, infrastructure resilience, cave rehabilitation, and urban growth trends.

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