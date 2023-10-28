"Vision Education" supplies over 500 schools in "Soran" with essential resources

Shafaq News / Today, Saturday, the "Vision Education" project was launched in the independent "Soran" region in the Kurdistan Region (KRI), in cooperation with the region's administration and its general education directorate.

According to Shafaq News Agency’s correspondent, this project aims to provide essential supplies to more than 500 government schools in all districts and areas of Soran.

The event was attended by the head of Soran’s administration, Halqurd Sheikh Najib, as well as various government officials, military personnel, party representatives, and social figures in the region.

The mentioned company was founded in Erbil in 2018 and operates in the fields of education and media to promote a healthy and advanced society in KRI. Building and renovating government schools are an important part of the company's contribution to supporting the education sector.