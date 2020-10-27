Al-Sulaymaniyah warns of losing the current school year

Shafaq News / The Public Education Directorate in Al-Sulaymaniyah Governorate called on Tuesday to save the current academic year, as the teachers' strike is still ongoing against the delay in receiving their salaries.

The deputy director, Omar Salih, said in a press conference that schools and classes are still closed, noting that students cannot remain deprived of their right to education.

He called on the education directorates in the governorate and the teachers to cooperate with the families of students in order to reopen the schools, adding, "We support the demands of the teachers. The Kurdistan Regional Government should secure their financial dues and pay their salaries".