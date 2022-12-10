Kurdistan's PM and Hungary's president inaugurate an international school in Ankawa

Shafaq News/ Kurdistan's Prime Minister Masrour Barzani and Hungary's President Katalin Novak on Saturday attended the official of an international school in the Christian-majority district of Ankawa, near Erbil.

The ceremony was attended by a group of government and state officials, public figures, dignitaries, and members of the ecclesiastical body in the district.

Prime Minister Barzani and President Novak toured the corridors of the school named "Meltho", which stands for "Word" in Syriac, sprawls over 10,000 meters squared, and consists of three separate buildings, 44 classes, and seven examination halls.

Sponsored by "Vision Education", the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG), and Hungary's government, the $4.5 million educational facility was built in four years and have been receiving pupils for two years so far.