Refurbished by Vision Education, Erbil opens a school for Arab pupils

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2022-11-08T13:33:01+0000

Shafaq News/ Kurdistan's capital city, Erbil, on Tuesday inaugurated a school dedicated to the pupils descending from the Arab community residing in the Kurdish-majority governorate. After three months of extensive renovations, the school will be reopened under the name of "al-Nasr Model School" to receive the Arab pupils whose families reside in Erbil or sought refuge there in the aftermath of major inconveniences in their hometowns. In a speech he delivered during the inauguration ceremony, Mahmoud al-Janabi, a representative of Iraq's ministry of education, said, "this school was constructed to meet high global qualifications. The purpose is bolstering the Arabic education among the internally displaced persons or the Iraqi Arabs who live in Erbil." The ceremony held earlier today was attended by a group of social figures, dignitaries, and representatives of the education departments in both the federal and regional governments. "Over the past few years, the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) has made huge contributions to bolster the education sector. Building this school is one of them," he added. "The school is devoted to distinguished pupils. It contains 23 classes with a capacity for 1,600 students and 108 teachers," the school's director Ebrahim Mohammed told Shafaq News Agency. Opened in 2015, al-Nasr school is affiliated with the education directorate of al-Anbar governorate and Iraq's federal ministry of education. The school debuts a refurbished building today after three months of $300 thousand restoration works by Vision Education. Since its establishment in 2018 in Erbil, Vision Education has been providing the necessary resources for proper education and creating an ideal learning environment for children. The main mission of the company specializing in media and education is to nurture the youth and teach them life lessons that go beyond standard education in a quest to promote a vigorous and advanced society in the Kurdistan region of Iraq.

related