President Nechirvan Barzani arrives in UAE for official visit

Shafaq News / Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani arrived in the UAE this afternoon for an official visit, during which he will meet President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

President Barzani's plane landed at Abu Dhabi Airport, where he received a formal reception, according to local Kurdish and Arabic TV stations.

Earlier today, the Regional Presidency stated, "The two leaders will discuss the potential for enhancing UAE ties with Iraq, particularly with the Kurdistan Region, and will address recent developments. They will also share perspectives on regional matters and other mutual issues."