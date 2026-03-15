Drone shot down near Baghdad Airport

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Air defenses shot down a drone on Sunday that attempted to target Baghdad International Airport, a security source told Shafaq News.

The drone was intercepted while approaching the logistics support center, formerly known as Camp Victory, inside the airport complex, the source said.

Earlier today, the same facility came under a combined rocket and drone attack, which wounded four security personnel working at the airport.

Following the incident, authorities reportedly issued orders to relieve several officers and sector commanders responsible for security in the airport’s vicinity.