War jitters drive gun-buying surge across Iraq

Shafaq News- Wasit

Light weapon prices are surging across Iraq as fears linked to the US-Israel-Iran war grow and former Wasit governor Mohammed Al-Miyahi urges citizens to keep their personal weapons.

A video circulating online shows Al-Miyahi calling on Iraqis not to sell their firearms, saying they may need them to “protect themselves and their provinces,” a message dealers say has intensified demand in recent days.

Owners of licensed hunting and light-weapons shops told Shafaq News prices began rising after the outbreak of the war, with sharper increases over the past two days following the spread of the video. “The situation is unstable and the conflict is escalating,” said Abu Maryam, a firearms dealer. “Security fears and rumors are pushing many people to buy personal weapons regardless of the price.”

He added that demand for hunting rifles has declined while purchases of personal firearms, particularly among younger buyers, have increased amid growing security concerns.

Meanwhile, residents reported that rifles previously sold for around $1,500 now cost roughly $2,300 or more depending on specifications. Pistol prices have exceeded $3,000 and can reach more than $5,000, while ammunition prices have also doubled, with a single round rising from about $0.75 to nearly $1.50.

Samer Al-Khattat, 30, said he has spent two days searching for a basic rifle for self-defense but could not afford one after the recent price surge.

Iraq’s Interior Ministry has yet to comment. However, under regulations announced by the ministry in January 2024, each household in Iraq is allowed to own one registered light firearm, while possession of unregistered weapons can lead to legal penalties.