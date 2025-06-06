President Barzani stresses peace process importance to Bakirhan

Shafaq News/ On Friday, Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani underscored the need to revive and sustain the peace process in Turkiye during a phone call with Tuncer Bakırhan, co-chair of the Peoples’ Democratic Party (HDP), marking Eid al-Adha.

Bakırhan extended holiday greetings on behalf of himself and the HDP, wishing the people of Kurdistan continued progress and stability, according to a statement from Barzani’s office.

He also praised Barzani’s longstanding support for the peace process, urging him to maintain his influential role in guiding efforts toward a lasting resolution.

Barzani thanked Bakırhan for the call and emphasized the urgency of not missing this opportunity, calling on all sides to work collectively to ensure the process moves forward. 

