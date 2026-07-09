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President Barzani receives outgoing French ambassador to Iraq

President Barzani receives outgoing French ambassador to Iraq
2026-07-09T07:57:43+00:00

Shafaq News- Erbil

Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani and outgoing French Ambassador to Iraq Patrick Durel reaffirmed the importance of strengthening France's ties with Iraq and the Kurdistan Region.

During a farewell meeting in Erbil on Wednesday, Barzani wished Durel success for his efforts throughout his tenure, while the ambassador expressed gratitude to Kurdistan Region authorities for their cooperation and support.

French Consul General in the Kurdistan Region Yann Braem attended the meeting.

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