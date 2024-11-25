President Barzani reaffirms Kurdistan's commitment to women's rights

Shafaq News/ On Monday, Kurdish President Nechirvan Barzani reaffirmed the Kurdistan Region's commitment to protecting women's rights, in a message released on the occasion of the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women.

"We assure that we will continue to work to eliminate all forms of violence and discrimination against women. Empowering women is the cornerstone of building a more just and progressive society." Barzani stated on X.

"The Kurdistan Region has been a leader in supporting women's rights and providing them with opportunities to participate in political and administrative life on an equal basis with men. We believe that women are not only key decision-making partners, but also the basis for sustainable change and development."

He continued, "On this day, we call for greater cooperation between government institutions, civil society organizations and the media to spread more awareness and strengthen the values ​​of tolerance and equality. We also emphasize that the eradication of violence against women requires the concerted efforts of all to ensure the building of a bright and secure future for all individuals in society."

President Barzani concluded by promising Kurdish women that the government will "continue to work tirelessly to achieve justice and equality and strengthen their capacity to play their important role in serving and building the country."