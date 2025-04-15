President Barzani on Duhok FC's historic triumph: Joy for all

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, Kurdish President Nechirvan Barzani congratulated Duhok Football Club after it won the Gulf Club Champions League, marking the first time an Iraqi team has claimed the regional title.

“This win brought joy to all of us in Kurdistan and throughout Iraq,” Barzani said in a statement. “The players and staff deserve deep appreciation for raising the name of Kurdistan and Iraq high.”

The Gulf Club Champions League is organized by the Arab Gulf Cup Football Federation and features top teams from across the Gulf region.

Officials hailed the result as a significant achievement for Iraqi and Kurdish football, drawing national praise and renewed attention to the sport in the KurdistanRegion.