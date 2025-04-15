Duhok makes history with thrilling AGCFF triumph

Shafaq News/ Duhok Sports Club etched its name in the history books on Tuesday, clinching its first-ever AGCFF Gulf Club Champions League title with a dramatic 2-1 victory over Kuwait’s Al-Qadsia in the second leg of the final.

Playing in front of a roaring home crowd at Duhok Stadium, the Iraqi side broke the deadlock in the 66th minute when Siaband Ageed fired them ahead. Al-Qadsia struck back just four minutes later through Mohammed Solah, setting up a tense finish. But in stoppage time, Brazilian striker Marlon delivered the knockout blow, slotting home the winner in the 90+3rd minute to seal a legendary win.

The road to glory saw Duhok edge past Saudi Arabia’s Al-Ettifaq with consecutive 1-0 victories in the semifinals. Al-Qadsia reached the final after a gritty battle with UAE’s Al-Nasr—winning the first leg 1-0, falling 1-2 in the return, and advancing 4-3 on penalties.

With this unforgettable run, Duhok not only lifted the cup but ignited a new chapter in Iraqi football.