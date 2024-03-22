President Barzani mourns passing of businessman Haji Muhammad Bamuki Kurdistan President Barzani











Shafaq News/ President of the Kurdistan Region, Nechirvan Barzani, expressed condolences for the death of Kurdish businessman Haji Muhammad Bamuki. Barzani said, “I extend my condolences to the family of the late Haji Muhammad Bamuki, a prominent figure in Halabja.” praying that “God may grant him vast mercy.” Bamuki is one of the top Kurdish businessmen and billionaires, He and his brothers own 25% of Korek Telecom and several transport ships in the Gulf waters, in addition to several residential cities and a large share in the Family Mall and many other food companies.