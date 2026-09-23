President Barzani lauds Iraqi-Saudi ties on national day
Shafaq News- Erbil
Kurdistan Region (KRI) President Nechirvan Barzani on Wednesday congratulated Saudi Arabia on its National Day, praising the close ties between the Kingdom, Iraq and the Kurdistan Region.
Barzani wished Saudi Arabia and its people continued progress and prosperity and called for stronger ties and broader cooperation in areas of mutual interest.
بمناسبة اليوم الوطني للمملكة العربية السعودية، أتقدم بأحر التهاني والتبريكات إلى خادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز آل سعود، وإلى صاحب السمو الملكي الأمير محمد بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز آل سعود، ولي العهد، رئيس مجلس الوزراء، وإلى حكومة وشعب المملكة العربية السعودية…— Nechirvan Barzani (@IKRPresident) September 23, 2026