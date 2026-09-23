President Barzani lauds Iraqi-Saudi ties on national day

President Barzani lauds Iraqi-Saudi ties on national day
2026-09-23T20:33:24+00:00

Shafaq News- Erbil

Kurdistan Region (KRI) President Nechirvan Barzani on Wednesday congratulated Saudi Arabia on its National Day, praising the close ties between the Kingdom, Iraq and the Kurdistan Region.

Barzani wished Saudi Arabia and its people continued progress and prosperity and called for stronger ties and broader cooperation in areas of mutual interest.

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