Kurdistan Region President congratulates Saudi Arabia on 2034 World Cup hosting

Shafaq News/ Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani extended his congratulations to Saudi Arabia for hosting the 2034 FIFA World Cup.

“I extend my heartfelt congratulations to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz, and the leadership and people of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia on winning the bid to host the FIFA World Cup 2034,” Barzani said on X.

Barzani praised the efforts of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in securing the milestone, describing it as a reflection of Saudi Arabia's prominent standing regionally and internationally.