President Barzani honors KDP legacy on 79th anniversary

Shafaq News – Erbil

Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani on Saturday marked the 79th anniversary of the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP), reaffirming its mission to safeguard the rights of the Kurdish people.

In his message, Barzani paid tribute to the late Mustafa Barzani, the party’s founder, and to the Peshmerga and activists who sacrificed their lives for Kurdistan’s freedom. He extended congratulations to the families of martyrs, the Kurdish people, and especially to party Leader Masoud Barzani, its leadership, members, and supporters.

Reflecting on the party’s founding in 1946, he noted that it emerged during “difficult and decisive times,” providing Kurds with the leadership needed to advance their national cause. Nearly eight decades later, he stressed, the KDP carries greater responsibility to lead the Region toward stability and prosperity.

Barzani highlighted the party’s role in strengthening unity among political forces and communities, taking initiatives to overcome crises, and turning challenges into opportunities. He reaffirmed the KDP’s readiness to make sacrifices in pursuit of these goals while underscoring the need for adaptation to modern realities so the party remains “a source of hope and progress.”

The KDP today stands as the most influential political force in the Kurdistan Region, commanding 39 seats in the Kurdish parliament and 31 in Iraq’s national legislature. Under the leadership of Masoud Barzani, it continues to shape the Region’s politics while playing a significant role on the national stage.