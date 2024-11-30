President Barzani discusses KRG formation with US Ambassador

Shafaq News/ Kurdish President Nechirvan Barzani held discussions with US Ambassador to Iraq, Alina Romanowski, on the formation of the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) and developments in the Middle East.

According to a presidential statement, during the meeting, held to mark the conclusion of Romanowski's tenure, President Barzani expressed gratitude for her “contributions to enhancing ties between the United States, Iraq, and the Kurdistan Region. Ambassador Romanowski’s efforts have been instrumental in deepening cooperation and understanding. We wish her success in her future endeavors.”

Romanowski reciprocated the sentiments, thanking the Kurdistan Region for its “collaboration and support,” which she said were “pivotal to the success of her mission.”

The meeting delved into the ongoing negotiations among political parties following the Kurdistan parliamentary elections, aimed at forming a new government, the situation in Iraq, US-Iraq relations, and developments in the Middle East. The meeting was also attended by the US Consul General in the Kurdistan Region.