Shafaq News / The President of the Kurdistan Region, Nechirvan Barzani, congratulated the Secretary-General of the Kurdistan Islamic Union, Salah El-Din Bahaa El-Din, on the occasion of the 28th anniversary of the founding of his party.

A statement by the Presidency of the region said that President Barzani made a phone call to Bahaa El-Din in which he congratulated him and wished him and his party success.

For its part, Bahaa El-Din expressed appreciation for Barzani's call.