President Barzani congratulates KJG on anniversary

Shafaq News/ On Saturday, Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani extended his congratulations to Ali Bapir, leader of the Kurdistan Justice Group (KJG), and to the group’s leadership, members, and supporters on its anniversary.

According to a statement from the Regional Presidency, Barzani praised the group’s role in strengthening unity and fostering solidarity in Kurdistan.

“The Kurdistan Region Presidency recognizes the important contributions of Ali Bapir, the KJG, and all political forces in fostering cooperation for a better future for our people,” the statement said.

KJG was formerly known as the Kurdistan Islamic Group until its rebranding in 2021.