President Barzan calls peace in Turkiye “only path” to better future

Shafaq News- Diyarbakir

Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani on Saturday described efforts to achieve peace in Turkiye as a “historic” step, reaffirming Erbil’s full support for dialogue and a lasting settlement.

In a Nowruz (Kurdish New Year) message to the city of Diyarbakir (Amed), delivered by presidency spokesperson Dilshad Shahab, Barzani described Nowruz as a symbol of renewal, reflecting the Kurdish people’s aspiration for freedom and coexistence, and noted that the annual celebrations in Diyarbakir represent values of fraternity and acceptance.

Barzani stressed that peace in Turkiye serves the shared interests of Kurds and Turks, underlining that it is “the only path” to securing a better future for coming generations. He also pointed to the deep historical ties and interconnected interests between the two peoples, emphasizing that stability and mutual understanding are essential to overcoming challenges and building a dignified life.

Praising “all steps taken so far to advance peace,” Barzani expressed optimism about ongoing efforts and called for further measures to move forward.

The Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK), founded in 1978, has been engaged in an armed conflict with the Turkish state since 1984, which has resulted in more than 40,000 deaths. Turkiye, the United States, and the European Union designate the group as a terrorist organization.

Last year, Abdullah Ocalan, the imprisoned founder of the PKK, urged the group to convene a congress, lay down its arms, and formally disband —a move widely viewed as a potential turning point. He has recently renewed that call, urging a shift toward democratic politics and stating, “There is no Turk without a Kurd, and no Kurd without a Turk.”

Read more: Turkiye’s cautious gamble: PKK disarmament and the regional chessboard