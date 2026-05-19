Gold slips 0.5% in biggest daily drop since March

Shafaq News

Gold prices fell on Tuesday, but stayed above ‌a 1-1/2-month low hit in the last session, as markets consolidated while awaiting further developments after U.S. President Donald Trump paused a planned attack against Iran.

Spot gold fell 0.5% to $4,543.49 per ounce by 0540 GMT, but above $4,479.54, the lowest level since March 30 hit on Monday.

U.S. gold futures for June delivery lost 0.2% ⁠to $4,546.90.

Gold prices fell 2.4% on Friday in their biggest one-day fall since March 26 and extended losses on Monday as mounting inflation fears triggered aroutin the global bond market. Bullion recovered to close Monday slightly higher.

"It seems like an oscillation in this kind of inflation fear trade and a sort of digestion of the fireworks from Friday," said Ilya Spivak, head of global macro at Tastylive, adding that markets are now awaiting broad sentiment markers such as the minutes of April's FOMC meeting to ‌be ⁠released on Wednesday.

Bonds steadied following a steep selloff after Trump said on Monday he had paused a planned attack against Iran to allow for negotiations to take place on a deal to end the U.S.-Israeli war, after Iran sent a new peace proposal to Washington.

Oil prices fell ⁠more than 2%, easing some inflation fears. Gold is considered a hedge against inflation, though higher interest rates tend to weigh on the non-yielding metal.

Kevin Warsh will be sworn in as Fed chief ⁠on Friday by Trump, a White House official said on Monday, putting the financier at the helm of the central bank as it grapples with intensifying inflation ⁠that may make it hard to push through the interest-rate cuts Trump desires.

Spot silver fell 2% to $76.09 per ounce, platinum lost 0.7% to $1,965.40, and palladium dropped 1.5% to $11,397.50.

(Reuters)

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