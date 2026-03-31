President Barzani calls for political unity to safeguard Iraq’s stability

Shafaq News- Erbil

Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani on Tuesday called for stronger coordination among political forces, saying unity is essential to safeguarding stability and building a better future for Iraq.

In a statement marking the anniversary of the Iraqi Communist Party and the Kurdistan Communist Party on March 31, Barzani congratulated their leadership, members, and supporters, highlighting their historical role in political life and resistance to repression. He emphasized that closer cooperation between political actors is critical at this stage to maintain stability, while also paying tribute to those who “dedicated their lives to freedom” and to the parties’ martyrs and all martyrs of Kurdistan.