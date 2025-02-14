President Barzani at MSC2025: Meeting with German, Qatari, US, Bahraini officials

Shafaq News/ On Friday, Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani met with senior German, Qatari, US, and Bahraini officials on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference (MSC2025).

The Kurdistan Region Presidency stated that Barzani’s meeting with German State Secretary at the Federal Ministry of the Interior and Community, Hans-Georg Engelke, “focused on enhancing security cooperation between Germany, Iraq, and the Kurdistan Region.”

President Barzani expressed his sympathies to Germany following the tragic terrorist attack in Munich, which resulted in injuries to several citizens.

In a separate meeting with Qatari Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Mohammed Al-Khulaifi, Barzani discussed Iraq’s political situation and Middle East developments, with a focus on Syria.

“Both parties reaffirmed their commitment to fostering peace and stability in Syria, while also addressing the Kurdish situation and other communities in the new Syria.”

President Barzani also met with Bahraini Foreign Minister Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani, where they discussed “recent regional developments and efforts to promote lasting peace and stability.”

The Kurdish President also discussed “recent developments in the region and their implications for the Middle East” with US Senator Chris Van Hollen.

Barzani “expressed his gratitude to the U.S. Congress for its ongoing assistance to the Kurdistan Region.” Meanwhile, Van Hollen “commended the Kurdistan Region for its contributions to peace and stability in the Region.”

Earlier today, the Kurdish President, Nechirvan Barzani, met with German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius and Italian Defense Minister Guido Crosetto.

On Thursday, the Kurdish President arrived in Germany to attend the Munich Security Conference that will be held from Feb.14-16.